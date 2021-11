Iowa State’s Breece Hall (28) tries to break away from Texas Tech’s Colin Schooler (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Seventh-ranked Oklahoma State will find out who it will play in its first Big 12 championship game. It could be a Bedlam rematch.

The Cowboys are home for the regular-season finale against 10th-ranked Oklahoma.

The six-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners get into the title game with a win over Oklahoma State, or if ninth-ranked Baylor loses its home finale earlier in the day to Texas Tech.

Oklahoma has won six in a row and 16 of 18 against the Cowboys.