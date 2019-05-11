No. 8 ECU Takes Opener vs. Shockers

The Wichita State University baseball team fell to the No. 8-ranked ECU Pirates, 6-1, in the opening game of a three-game American Athletic Conference series Friday, May 10, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.

The Shockers (22-27, 6-13 American) and Pirates (38-11, 17-2 American) are set to play game two of the series at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Prior to the game, WSU seniors Jordan Boyer, Clayton McGinness, Mason O’Brien and Luke Ritter will be honored.

Wichita State was led at the plate by sophomore catcher Ross Cadena, who went 1-for-3 with a double on the day, while Jordan Boyer, Jacob Katzfey, Mason O’Brien, and Noah Croft all smacked singles in the contest.

Sophomore starter Liam Eddy (4-7) suffered the loss on the mound for WSU after surrendering five earned runs on ten hits with three strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

The Pirates were paced at the plate by left-fielder Alec Burleson, who went 3-for-4, tallying four RBIs, while Dusty Baker went 2-for-4 with a double and run driven in. Turner Brown and Brady Lloyd both had two hits in the winning effort.

Jake Agnos (8-2) earned the win on the rubber for ECU after allowing no earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts and five walks in seven innings of work.

The Pirates clinched the outright American Athletic Conference regular season title with the victory.