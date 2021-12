WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The No. 8 Sterling College women’s basketball team continued their hot start to the season with a 93-79 win at Friends University Monday night.

The Warriors were led by a double, 23 point effort from Emmiley Hendrixson and Bailey Albright.

To view a box score from the game, click here.

With the win, Sterling College improves to 12-1 overall and 8-1 in the KCAC.