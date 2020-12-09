No family in attendance: Haysville basketball standout makes thousandth career point

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Campus High School basketball star Sterling Chapman typically looks for one face in the stands — his father’s.
“I can’t imagine a game I haven’t been to,” said Les Chapman, Sterling’s father. “He’s so used to me being at the games — the screaming dad, the wild dad. It’s definitely tough.”
After the Tulsa commit notched his thousandth career point against Central High School, that familiar face wasn’t in the crowd. There was no crowd, due to the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) rule banning spectators from high school winter sports.
“It was bittersweet,” said Chapman.
The ‘fan ban’ was overturned on Tuesday, as the motion allowing up to two parents/guardians per participant(s) family as allowed by the local board of education or health department restrictions passed, 54-24.
For USD 261 parents, the KSHSAA decision won’t change attendance limitations.
According to Campus Athletics Director Josh Godwin, the USD Board of Education voted last month against allowing fans at winter sports events. That decision will stay in effect until further notice.
