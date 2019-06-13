No limits: Wheelchair tennis event inspires kids to play

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Between matches at the 2019 Wichita Tennis Open, there was a great event that allowed some of the younger tennis fans an opportunity to learn about the sport.

A wheelchair tennis event was held at the Sheldon Coleman Tennis Complex Wednesday.

Kids as young as eight and as old as 20 hit the court to give their best forehand and backhand a try.

Looking on was five-time paralympic medalist Nick Taylor.

Taylor hopes he can be an example of how there are no limitations in the sport of tennis.

“That’s my goal is just show them that they can do it, you know, one thing that’s very different is that my disability is much more substantial than really of the kids out here, so, I think they are able to watch me and go okay, if he is able to do it with his disability than I can do it too,” said Taylor.

Taylor would also get on the court to showcase his talents, as part of a demonstration for those who turned out.