Northwest blanks East 56-0 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Coming after a narrow victory against the Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles, the Northwest Grizzlies looked to remain undefeated.

Squaring off against the Wichita East Blue Aces, the Grizzlies offense put up points in bunches, winning 56-0.

Grizzlies got off to a hot start when quarterback Reagan Jones connected with tailback Breece Hall for a 60-yard touchdown.

The Blue Aces tried to answer on the next drive, with two spectacular catches by senior wide receiver D'Ron Jacobs.

However, that drive came to end after a Jamar Martin interception.

Northwest (2-0) will play host to Great Bend next Friday.

East (0-2) will hope to bounce back when they take on Kapaun Mt. Carmel.