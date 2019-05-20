Now college graduates, Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones look to the future

This weekend so high school and college students walk across the stage to receive their diploma, after years of hard work.

For the two Shockers basketball seniors, Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones, it is the culmination of their time at Wichita State University.

Their final season on the hardwood at Charles Koch Arena produced several shining moments.

For Samajae Haynes-Jones, it’s hard to not look at his last second heroics in wins over SMU and UConn.

“It’s amazing man, just all the support they gave us all the years that we’ve been here, it’s just a blessing man,” said Haynes-Jones.

When it comes to Markis McDuffie, he became the unsung leader for a young team.

It also wasn’t hard to see McDuffie and that patented fadeaway helping lead the Shockers to several wins in the last two months of the season.

Through it all, McDuffie also points to the support he got from the Shocker faithful.

“Just the times with the fans, just coming here, they just brought me in as a family as soon as I go there,” said McDuffie.

Both players spoke about how they made the most of their college journey.

For Haynes-Jones, his saw him go from Hutchinson Community College to back home here in Wichita.

“Just getting the opportunity to play in front of all the people you pretty much grew up with, because you know I’m from here, it was amazing, I cherished every moment and just to look back on it,I’m grateful for every moment I had,” said Haynes-Jones.

When it comes to McDuffie, he left Paterson, New Jersey to come all the way to the Sunflower State.

“Those are times I will always remember, just being in that arena,” said McDuffie.

Now that their time at WSU is complete, both Haynes-Jones and McDuffie are preparing for the next steps in their basketball careers.

McDuffie has already had the chance to work out with some NBA teams.

“I worked out with the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks, both were great workouts, great players inside the workouts, I thought I did very well, very good,” said McDuffie.

As for Haynes-Jones, he’s waiting for his opportunity to come.

“Right now, I’m finding an agent, working out every day still, in June, I’m entering the Draft, just going to be working out for teams, and see where I’m going to end up at, wherever God takes me,” said Haynes-Jones.

Both players say they are eager and excited for what comes next.

“Every step is just something big, this is something new, so, you got to go at it in a good way,” said Haynes-Jones.

McDuffie says he is going to continue to work hard and continue to train.

He says right now he is training in New York.