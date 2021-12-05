Nowell leads K-State past Wichita State in rivalry renewal

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Markquis Nowell scored seven of his 16 points in the final 1:35 and Kansas State used a late surge to defeat Wichita State 65-59 in the renewal of an in-state rivalry.

Just after Ricky Council IV knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game at 52 with 2:02 to play, Nowell answered with a deep 3.

Following a Shockers miss, Nowell made two free throws with a minute to go. Nowell’s two free throws made it 64-58 lead with 14 seconds to play. Morris Udeze scored 19 points for Wichita State.

Next Up:

Wichita State will host Norfolk State Saturday night at 6 p.m.

Kansas State will host Marquette on Wednesday at 8 p.m. part of the Big East/Big 12 Battle.

