NWBA holds National Championship Series in Wichita

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) will play it’s National Championship Series in Wichita starting on Thursday.

The top 16 ranked teams for each Adult Division (I, II, III) will earn an invite to their respective divisions’ national tournament. A total of 48 teams from the three Adult Divisions will battle it out for a coveted national title during this event set to be played at Wichita Hoops and Wichita Sports Forum.

“They are athletes, they train just like athletes we have the 2016 para Olympics on the rosters, that are also going on to Tokyo,” said Mike Godsey, the coach for the Charlotte Rollin’ Hornets.

“They train just as hard as the Olympians. same medals. so basketball is basketball, we just so happen to do it in a sports chair.”

For more information on this event, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories