NWBA holds National Championship Series in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) will play it’s National Championship Series in Wichita starting on Thursday.

The top 16 ranked teams for each Adult Division (I, II, III) will earn an invite to their respective divisions’ national tournament. A total of 48 teams from the three Adult Divisions will battle it out for a coveted national title during this event set to be played at Wichita Hoops and Wichita Sports Forum.

“They are athletes, they train just like athletes we have the 2016 para Olympics on the rosters, that are also going on to Tokyo,” said Mike Godsey, the coach for the Charlotte Rollin’ Hornets.

“They train just as hard as the Olympians. same medals. so basketball is basketball, we just so happen to do it in a sports chair.”

