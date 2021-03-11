Oklahoma, K-State live to play another day at the Men’s Big 12 Championship

An aerial shot of the court for the Men’s Big 12 Championship at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. (Photo courtesy T-Mobile Center)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Championship claims two victims Wednesday night as TCU and Iowa State were sent packing.

No. 7 Oklahoma beat No. 10 Iowa State in the nightcap inside T-Mobile Center. The Sooners survived a late run by the Cyclones and won 79-75. Oklahoma faces No. 2 Kansas Thursday evening.

In the earlier of the two games on Wednesday, K-State advanced over TCU.

#KState has held four of its last five opponents to less than 60 pts. Wildcats on trend to do it again tonight.

K-State up 61-34 over TCU with under six minutes to go.#Big12MBB — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) March 11, 2021

Nijel Pack led all players with 23 points. Mike McGuirl added 17 points and Kaosi Ezeagu grabbed eight rebounds as the Wildcats defeated the Horned Frogs 71-50.

“I think we have a different mindset now. Guys are taking it personal,” Pack said.

K-State will face the tournament’s top seed, Baylor in Thursday’s quarterfinal round. The ‘Cats lost by 48 and 31 points the two times they played the Bears during the regular season.

The Wildcats have a tall task ahead, and know it’ll take big games from McGuirl and Pack to pull off the upset.

“We have nothing to lose. We’re going to just got and play. Who knows, we’ve seen craziness in March,” head coach Bruce Weber said.

K-State’s game against Baylor tips at 1:30 p.m Thursday.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s bracket at T-Mobile Center.