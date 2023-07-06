WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Major League season is in full swing, and one Olathe native is expected to make his debut.

Isaiah Campbell, who played high school baseball at Olathe South High School, is expected to pitch for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

Campbell has spent the last 11 months with the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A minor league affiliate for the Mariners. He has a perfect 6-0 record this season and sports a 2.63 ERA. All of his appearances this season have come out of the bullpen, with all but one appearance only lasting one inning. His other appearance has only lasted two.

That one appearance where he played two innings was against the Wichita Wind Surge. In that game, he struck out five batters and walked two. He gave up three hits and one earned run in a game the Travelers won 8-2.

When he takes the mound, Campbell will be the first Portugal-born player to play in a Major League game since 1875, joining Frank Thompson — a catcher for the Washington Nationals and outfielder for the Brooklyn Athletics.

Coming out of Olathe South, Campbell was ranked the No. 7 prospect in the state of Kansas and the No. 4 right-handed pitcher in the state. In his senior season, he went 5-1 with a 1.66 ERA.

Campbell played college baseball at Arkansas from 2016 to 2019. He started 41 games for the Razorbacks and was a key part of the rotation when Arkansas made a run to the College World Series finals in 2018.

He holds the Arkansas record for most strikeouts in a College World Series game, which he earned in his last college start in 2019. In that matchup, he threw seven scoreless innings and struck out 10 batters in a 1-0 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The game between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros will start at 7:10 p.m. and will stream on MLB.tv.