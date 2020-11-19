‘One and Done’: The Korleone Young Story to be released on December 15th

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It was 22 years ago, when former Wichita East star basketball player Korleone Young received a phone call that he would be drafted by the Detroit Pistons, with the 40th pick in the 1998 NBA Draft.

While Young would only play one season, three games in all, that wasn’t the end of his story.

For the past five years, Young, with the help of his mentor Kevin Harrison have been working to put his life story on paper.

“I wanted to tell my side, not just my side of the story, but give some narratives and examples in my life, use them as life lessons to teach,” said Young.

That work has translated into a book, titled ‘One and Done’: The Korleone Young Story.

“Every day your story is being written and a lot of different things, encounters I come into daily, they become intimate things I want to teach, you know it takes a while to compile those things and we want to deliver the perfect content,” said Young.

For Harrison, he wanted to make sure the book was done right.

“We have been done with it a couple of times, but I just wasn’t satisfied with the completed manuscript, and I am now, it says what I think it needs to say,” said Harrison.

The 2020 NBA Draft Wednesday night provided both Young and Harrison a backdrop to give a virtual preview of what is to come with the book.

“They are going to get the joy of an 18-year old watching his dreams come true, they are going to get the misery and despair of a 19-year old watching those dreams snatched away from him, they are going to get life lessons on accountability, they are going to get life lessons on responsibility,” said Harrison.

For Young, he is hoping the look into his life will serve as an inspiration to others.

“Hoping I can give something to this next generation to use, to inspire, to do greater things greater than basketball,” said Young.

The book is slated to be released on December 15th.