Panthers slide by Salina Central, 74-63; Lady Panthers win on last second shot

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — High School basketball was in full effect down in Derby tonight at the Panthers played host to Salina Central.

The Lady Panthers and Lady Mustangs played a tight, back and forth game to open the night.

The game was all knotted at 60-60 in the final seconds. Salina Central looked to run the clock down for a final shot, but Derby senior Sydney Nilles had other plans.

Nilles would get a steal and find Maryn Archer in the post. The freshman would put in a layup with just 6.5 seconds left in the game. The Lady Mustangs would be unable to get a final shot off as Derby got the win, 62-60.

Immediately following, the boys team, undefeated on the season jumped out to a 14 point lead on Salina Central in the first quarter.

In the end, the Panthers would get the win, 74-63, to move to 6-0 on the season.