Part II: Recognizing Kansas student-athletes whose seasons were cut short

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many athletes played their final games without realizing it as the coronavirus pandemic has put the sports world on pause.

Your KSN Sports team asked for your nominations on social media athletes whose senior seasons will forever be incomplete. 

This story will serve to give them a shout-out, a send-off that they did not receive.

Kaden Bradstreet

Courtesy: Malinda Mindy Bradstreet / Facebook

Kaden Bradstreet is a senior at Dighton High School. He is a four year letterman in football, basketball and golf. He is a member of DHS National Honor Society. Last year, he placed fourth in state golf, and he was eager to return to the championships in his senior campaign. This season in basketball he averaged 23 points, nine rebounds & eight assists per game, as he joined the 1,000 career point club.

Ellinwood Basketball

Courtesy: Jonell Niles / Facebook

Tyler Knot, David Hammeke, Luke Wondra, Ryan Niles and Kyler Doll are seniors on the Ellinwood High School basketball team. They have played together for 7 years in basketball, football and baseball. This season, they ended up second in Sub-State. According to their nominee, Jonell Niles, they are selfless team players.

Harley Lang

Courtesy: Lindsay Stockebrand / Facebook

Harley Lang is a senior at Halstead High School. She is a two-time state champion powerlifter. She was expected to break all four state record, winning the state championship for her third year. She was looking forward to competing in regional discus, in hopes of going to state.

Natasha Dooley

Courtesy: Sara Puetz / Facebook

Natasha Dooley is a senior at Garden Plain High School. She played volleyball, basketball and ran track. She was the 2A volleyball ‘Player of the Year’ in 2018. The Garden Plain basketball team were the 2A champions in 2019, but they will be unable to defend their title this year. According to her nominee, Sara Puetz, Dooley is a kind, caring young woman. She hopes to attend Kansas State, where she plans on majoring in mechanical engineering.

Sophie Johnston

Courtesy: Angie Johnston / Facebook

Sophie Johnston is a four-year starter on the Augusta softball team. Last year, the team brought hope the state championship, but will be unable to defend their title in 2020. According to her nominee, Angie Johnson, Sophie eats, sleeps and breathes softball. She found out in the fall she would never be able to catch again, so she started taking pitching lessons and was prepared to help her team in whatever capacity she could this season. Now she won’t have that chance. Sophie could have gone on to play softball in college, but decided to purse her dream of becoming a doctor. This means that she could have played in her last competitive softball game.

Andrea Harlan

Courtesy: Dana Monson / Facebook

Andrea Harlan is a senior at Bluestem High School, who was a four-year starter on the softball team that has gone to state for the last three years. She plans on continuing her softball career at Neosho County Community College. She volunteers at the Habitat for Humanity Restore and Augusta Senior Center, and wants to pursue a career as a social worker.

Macy & Marissa Winters

Courtesy: Patti Winters / Facebook

Macy and Marissa Winters are seniors at Lincoln High School. They have played volleyball for four years, but were unable to participate in their final year of track. They also participated in band, National Honor Society and powerlifting. According to their nominee, their mother, Patti Winters, they always have smiles and good dispositions. They plan to head to Fort Hays State University in the fall.

Emporia Bowling

Courtesy: Kimberly Vanley / Facebook

Kinsey Miller and Maddie Munoz are seniors on the Emporia High School bowling team. They are nominated by their head coach, Kimberly Vanley. According to Vanley, Miller never gave up, even on her weakest days, and Munoz was a ray of sunshine who could hype anyone up.

Qua’vez Humphreys 

Courtesy: Nick Perez / Facebook

Qua’vez Humphreys is a senior at Junction City High School. He had played on the basketball team for all four years of high school. He also participated on the football team and in choir. According to his nominee, Nick Perez, he was the first to volunteer to work with the school’s youth programs. Humphreys is headed to Butler County Community College next year to play football.

Tre’ Garcia

Courtesy: David Garcia / Facebook

Tre’ Garcia is a senior at Nickerson High School. He played four years of varsity football and three years of varsity baseball – looking forward to his fourth. He had played in three-straight state championships for baseball, and was hoping to defend the state title with his teammates and younger brother in 2020. He came back from a broken femur his sophomore year in football and a broken thumb that would keep him off the field his his final football game of his senior year. Garcia is a 4.0 student, and will attend the University of Kansas on a full academic scholarship to study chemical engineering.

Cole Bixler-Large

Courtesy: Jeff Cornwell / Twitter

Cole Bixler-Large is a senior at Clearwater High School. He finished ninth in 4A cross country, and according to his nominee, Jeff Cornwell, he was one the best competitors Cornwell had the opportunity to coach, a great leader and would have been a favorite to win multiple events in track his senior year.

Nickerson Girl’s Basketball

Courtesy: Lynette Hajek McLean / Facebook

The Lady Panthers of Nickerson High School was in the middle of their third trip to state in three years before their season was canceled. According to their nominee, Lynette Hajek McLean, they had a great shot to win it all.

