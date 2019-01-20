Patrick Mahomes to sign record deal in 2020, according to ESPN
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) - The Kansas City Chiefs will sign quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a record deal in 2020, ESPN reported on Sunday before the AFC Championship game.
According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs plan to extend the MVP candidate's contract after next season. Schefter reports that deal could be the league's first $200 million contract.
Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes expected to sign a record deal when eligible in 2020 that shapes up as the NFL’s first $200 million contract, per sources.https://t.co/S5mSjOSMke— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2019
In his first year as Chiefs starter, Mahomes went 12-4 and threw for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.