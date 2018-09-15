Perez hits game-ending slam as Royals beat Twins 8-4

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 14: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with Whit Merrifield #15 and Jorge Bonifacio #38 as he celebrates his walk-off grand slam against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium on September 14, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Royals won 8-4. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 14: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with Whit Merrifield #15 and Jorge Bonifacio #38 as he celebrates his walk-off grand slam against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium on September 14, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Royals won 8-4. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Salvador Perez capped Kansas City's five-run ninth inning with a game-ending grand slam, lifting the Royals to an 8-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.



Rosell Herrera sparked the winning rally with a one-out double off Trevor Hildenberger (4-4), who took over as Minnesota's closer after Fernando Rodney was traded to Oakland last month. Whit Merrifield followed with an RBI single and advanced to third on Adalberto Mondesi's base hit.



Manager Paul Molitor then put in Logan Forsythe, giving the Twins five infielders, and Alex Gordon was intentionally walked to load the bases. But Perez thwarted the strategy with a drive to center for his 26th homer.



The Twins' loss lowered Cleveland's magic number for clinching the AL Central title to one.