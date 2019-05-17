Perrigan Tabbed NFCA All-Region Third Team

Junior catcher Madison Perrigan has been named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Central Region Third Team, it was announced Thursday morning.

Perrigan was a stalwart behind the plate for Wichita State once again this season, starting all 56 games and leading the team in batting average (.331), home runs (11), doubles (15), RBI (43) and walks (40). Her offensive numbers place her in the top five in several categories in The American: first in home runs, RBI, total bases, walks, second in slugging percentage and runs scored, third in doubles and fifth in on base percentage. In conference games only, Perrigan hit .371 with five home runs, eight doubles, 20 runs scored and 21 RBI.

The Mustang, Okla., native was an American Athletic Conference First Team All-Conference selection this season, joining three other Shockers on the first team (Laurie Derrico, Ryleigh Buck and Sydney McKinney).

Perrigan becomes the second Shocker named to the Central Region Team in Wichita State’s second season in the American Athletic Conference. She is the 17th Shocker in program history to earn NFCA All-Region honors. The first 15 selections were members of the Midwest Region.

The awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third-team selections. NFCA member coaches from each respective region voted on the teams, and all the honorees now become eligible for the 2019 NFCA Division I All-America squads.