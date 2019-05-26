Perry Ellis inducted into KSHSAA Hall of Fame

Local Sports

by: Chris Arnold

Perry Ellis stood on the stage at the KSHSAA state track and field championships to loud cheers at Cessna Stadium.

Ellis was inducted into the KSHSAA Hall of Fame as a part of the 2019 class this afternoon.

Ellis starred on the hardwood for the Wichita Heights Falcons, winning four state titles.

“It feels great, I love this city, I’m born and raised like I said, a smaller city like compared to the bigger cities I played in overseas, like Istanbul, I just love it and you know everybody and just a great feeling,” said Ellis.

After a successful high school career, Ellis would go on to play his college ball for the Kansas Jayhawks.

