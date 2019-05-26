Perry Ellis inducted into KSHSAA Hall of Fame
Part of 2019 class
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Perry Ellis stood on the stage at the KSHSAA state track and field championships to loud cheers at Cessna Stadium.
Ellis was inducted into the KSHSAA Hall of Fame as a part of the 2019 class this afternoon.
Ellis starred on the hardwood for the Wichita Heights Falcons, winning four state titles.
"It feels great, I love this city, I'm born and raised like I said, a smaller city like compared to the bigger cities I played in overseas, like Istanbul, I just love it and you know everybody and just a great feeling," said Ellis.
After a successful high school career, Ellis would go on to play his college ball for the Kansas Jayhawks.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
State track and field events suspended d
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
UConn Eliminates WSU in AAC Tournament S
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Feds defer prosecution of Kansas online gamer in...
- Weather Service: Weak tornado hit rural...
- Oklahoma man charged in fatal shooting that left...
- Lake Afton expected to be open this Memorial Day...
- Farming is dangerous, but growing safer through...