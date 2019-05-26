Perry Ellis inducted into KSHSAA Hall of Fame Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Perry Ellis stood on the stage at the KSHSAA state track and field championships to loud cheers at Cessna Stadium.

Ellis was inducted into the KSHSAA Hall of Fame as a part of the 2019 class this afternoon.

Ellis starred on the hardwood for the Wichita Heights Falcons, winning four state titles.

"It feels great, I love this city, I'm born and raised like I said, a smaller city like compared to the bigger cities I played in overseas, like Istanbul, I just love it and you know everybody and just a great feeling," said Ellis.

After a successful high school career, Ellis would go on to play his college ball for the Kansas Jayhawks.