Pioneers eye deeper run in the playoffs in 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita West Pioneers peaked at the right time during the 2018 season.

The Pioneers would win their last four regular season games and a playoff game against Wichita East, before falling to Manhattan, 36-25 in the second round.

Head coach Weston Schartz returns 14 seniors this season, including Jeremiah Brown, who had a star studded year on defense last year.

For Brown this year, he’ll add quarterback duties to his title, taking over for Zion Parks, who graduated in the Spring.

“I played strictly defense, made first team all-state, you know, I just come back out here, repeat,” said Brown. “I just got to work on being a good leader to my team and just get us to the next step in the playoffs.”

That’s the goal for Schartz’s squad, to retool and make a deeper run in the playoffs this season.

“We had a great ending of the season, we want to take it one step more, and win another playoff game and hopefully two this year,” said Schartz.

The Pioneers will open the season on the road against Hutchinson on September 6.

They beat the Salthawks, 55-14, in the first game of the 2018 season.