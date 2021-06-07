Postseason hockey returns to Wichita for the Wichita Thunder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The Wichita Thunder are back in the postseason, and despite a venue change, they are amped up to have postseason hockey back in Wichita.

The Thunder and ECHL is one of the only pro league to complete a full schedule this year. “It was a roller coaster for sure,” said Wichita Thunder’s defenseman Jacob Graves.

The Thunder wrapped up their 71 games with 41 wins in total, finishing in third place in the league with the third best winning percentage and third most most wins. “The kids worked their butts off,” said head coach Bruce Ramsay, ” no matter what the game score has been, they never give up and I don’t think there’s nothing these guys cant do and they have shown me that this year.”

The Thunder collected many awards in the ECHL for the 2020-21 season including MVP’ recipient, Anthony Beauregar. Having no Sundays off within the past three months, the Thunder managed to clinch their playoffs birth in midst of the regular season. ” It takes a toll on your mind, body and soul,” explained the head coach, “but they never gave up.” For players such as Graves, the playoffs is an experience he has waited for. “I’ve been a pro for 5 years, its unreal.”

The local hockey team is 2-1 this past season against Fort Wayne. “Playoffs will go by fast, we will grind it out.” explained Graves. ” This is a hockey city, they have rallied behind us and we are happy to have a chance to bring home a championship title,” said Coach Ramsey.

Wichita will host Fort Wayne at Wichita Ice center at 7:05 pm on Tuesday evening in a best of five series.