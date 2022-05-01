WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jenitra Shields plays women’s tackle football for the KC Glory. She played in Houston, TX over the weekend and bussed back to Wichita for an open tryout for the collegiate flag football team she is building at Pratt Community College that she is the head coach of.

Pratt C.C. is recruiting for a new women’s flag football team, with the inaugural season starting March 2023.

“I’m just trying to check out your physicality, find out what you’re able to offer the program,” said Shields. “If you’re a coachable person, if you have good work ethic.”

Flag football isn’t a sanctioned high school sport in Kansas with the KSHSAA but Shields says skills from other sports can translate well to flag football.

“I can teach you the sport, because in Kansas it’s not a sanctioned sport for girls aged 14-18 really so they would be newly introduced. Even if they convert from another sport like volleyball or softball,” said Shields.

In the fall of 2021, Pratt C.C. was awarded a $10,000 grant by the NJCAA towards establishing women’s flag football as a competitive sport. The grant is part of a major initiative sponsored by the NFL in promoting women’s flag football.

“The best part of this is women actually get to play football and actually get paid,” said Shields. “At this point I can compensate ladies time for a scholarship opportunity cleanly while they are performing instead of volunteer playing or even paying to play.”

The Beaves are building a roster of 15-25 players to compete in seven on seven play starting in the spring of 2023.

For more information of the Pratt C.C. women’s flag football team, click here.