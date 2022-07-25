KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – NASCAR and Kansas Speedway announce a special tribute honoring veterans and those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Country music star Craig Morgan will play a pre-race concert at Kansas Speedway. The concert will take place before the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook at Kansas Speedway.

Morgan served more than 10 years on active duty with US Army in the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. He then continued to serve another six years in the Army Reserve.

“I’m incredibly excited to play for a crowd of individuals as passionate as NASCAR fans,” Morgan said. “Having this opportunity to bring people together on a day that reminds us of the importance of our countrymen and women, the importance of community, that’s really special to me.”

Race weekend at Kansas Speedway begins Friday, Sept. 9 with the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs’ Round of 10 elimination race.

The action continues with a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 10, with the Kansas Lottery 300 at 2 p.m., followed by the ARCA Menards Series Kansas ARCA 150 at 6 p.m.

Then Sunday at 2 p.m., following Morgan’s performance, drivers will compete in the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook.

Admission to the concert is free with purchase of ticket to Sunday’s race. Tickets are now on sale for all races.