WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Time and money are what one Wichita woman says she lost thanks to a COVID-19 testing nightmare. A nightmare that lasted days as she was traveling abroad and back.

Audrey Korte is a Wichita State University graduate student who traveled to Sierra Leone a couple of weeks ago for a fellowship. The trip to West Africa was delayed four days, mostly due to the speed of COVID-19 tests, or rather lack thereof, and the problems continued on her way back.