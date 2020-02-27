Prep basketball scores

1A Girls Regional Scores
Ashland Regional
Attica 56, Ashland 34
Coldwater-South Central 77, Minneola 35
Kiowa-South Barber 56, Bucklin 53
Berean Academy Regional
Burrton 35, Wichita-Classical School of Wichita 23
Rosalia-Flinthills 49, Peabody-Burns 31
Burden-Central Regional
Argonia 56, Burden-Central 19
Caldwell 44, Udall 37
South Haven 40, Oxford 21
Central Plains Regional
La Crosse 40, Sylvan-Lucas United 31
Otis-Bison 56, Natoma 10
Victoria 53, Wilson 24
Frankfort Regional
Axtell 40, Wakefield 21
Washington County 60, Randolph-Blue Valley 49
Goessel Regional
Lost Springs-Centre 58, Solomon 44
McPherson-Elyria Christian 30, Goessel 14
Greeley County Regional
Sharon Springs-Wallace County 55, Winona-TriPlains/Brewster 11
Weskan 44, Tribune-Greeley County 26
Kinsley Regional
Dighton 54, Rozel-Pawnee Heights 26
Jetmmore-Hodgeman County 58, Deerfield 5
Kinsley 35, Ness City 29
Lincoln Regional
Clyde-Clifton Clyde 61, Scandia-Pike Valley 19
Linn 46, Southern Cloud 32
Tescott 45, Lincoln 33
Marmation Valley Regional
Chetopa 58, Buffalo-Altoona Midway 29
Leroy-Southern Coffey County 374, Moran-Marmation Valley 35
Oswego 41, Colony-Crest 31
Quinter Regional
Atwood-Rawlins County 48, Quinter 40
Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell 59, WPH 24
Oberlin-Decatur Community 68, Palco 22
Rock Hills Regional
Logan 45, Mankato-Rock Hills 30
Osborne 74, Almena-Northern Valley 20
Stockton 50, Downs-Lakeside 31
Rolla Regional
Meade 72, Fowler 16
Moscow 30, Satanta 38
St. John Regional
Langdon-Fairfield 44, Stafford 33
Pretty Prairie 46, Chase 9
St. John-Hudson 43, Macksville 18
Valley Valls Regional
Centralia 71, Valley Falls 21
Highland-Doniphan West 65, Onaga 40
Wetmore 43, Troy 27
Wavery Regional
Hartford 50, Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley 10
Lebo 46, Madison/Hamilton 20