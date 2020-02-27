Prep basketball scores

Closings and Delays
1A Girls Regional Scores

Ashland Regional

Attica 56, Ashland 34

Coldwater-South Central 77, Minneola 35

Kiowa-South Barber 56, Bucklin 53

Berean Academy Regional

Burrton 35, Wichita-Classical School of Wichita 23

Rosalia-Flinthills 49, Peabody-Burns 31

Burden-Central Regional

Argonia 56, Burden-Central 19

Caldwell 44, Udall 37

South Haven 40, Oxford 21

Central Plains Regional

La Crosse 40, Sylvan-Lucas United 31

Otis-Bison 56, Natoma 10

Victoria 53, Wilson 24

Frankfort Regional

Axtell 40, Wakefield 21

Washington County 60, Randolph-Blue Valley 49

Goessel Regional

Lost Springs-Centre 58, Solomon 44

McPherson-Elyria Christian 30, Goessel 14

Greeley County Regional

Sharon Springs-Wallace County 55, Winona-TriPlains/Brewster 11

Weskan 44, Tribune-Greeley County 26

Kinsley Regional

Dighton 54, Rozel-Pawnee Heights 26

Jetmmore-Hodgeman County 58, Deerfield 5

Kinsley 35, Ness City 29

Lincoln Regional

Clyde-Clifton Clyde 61, Scandia-Pike Valley 19

Linn 46, Southern Cloud 32

Tescott 45, Lincoln 33

Marmation Valley Regional

Chetopa 58, Buffalo-Altoona Midway 29

Leroy-Southern Coffey County 374, Moran-Marmation Valley 35

Oswego 41, Colony-Crest 31

Quinter Regional

Atwood-Rawlins County 48, Quinter 40

Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell 59, WPH 24

Oberlin-Decatur Community 68, Palco 22

Rock Hills Regional

Logan 45, Mankato-Rock Hills 30

Osborne 74, Almena-Northern Valley 20

Stockton 50, Downs-Lakeside 31

Rolla Regional

Meade 72, Fowler 16

Moscow 30, Satanta 38

St. John Regional

Langdon-Fairfield 44, Stafford 33

Pretty Prairie 46, Chase 9

St. John-Hudson 43, Macksville 18

Valley Valls Regional

Centralia 71, Valley Falls 21

Highland-Doniphan West 65, Onaga 40

Wetmore 43, Troy 27

Wavery Regional

Hartford 50, Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley 10

Lebo 46, Madison/Hamilton 20

