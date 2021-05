CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – High school playoff softball started across Kansas on Monday. Cheney won two games as the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A Regional bracket.

Cheney 16, Wichita Trinity 1

Douglass 2, Eureka 0

Cheney 12, Douglass 0

Kingman/Norwich 17, Fredonia/Longton-Elk Valley 2

Neodesha 14, Anthony/Harper-Chaparral 4

Kingman/Norwich 5, Neodesha 1

Cheney will play Kingman/Norwich on Tuesday at 5:30 at the Cheney Sports Complex.