WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is in town for the season-opening PBA Players Championship.

Wichita and the PBA go back at least 50 years. This is one of the tour’s favorite stops.

The PBA Tour’s 66th season is underway at Bowlero Northrock in Wichita. The Players Championship is one of five “majors” on the schedule, so the best bowlers in the country are here chasing the $100,000 top prize.

It started with 88 bowlers qualifying on Wednesday and Thursday. The match play rounds began Friday morning. The top 24 bowlers will advance to this weekend’s Round-Robin match play. Those in the PBA hold Wichita in high regard.

“Wichita has their footprint in the PBA Tour with the bowlers that come from their collegiate programs. So, it’s got a pretty good legacy. So, I think it’s a great spot to debut the tour,” said PBA Bowler Grahan Fach.

“We want to hold our major championships in iconic venues, and Bowlero Northrock is one of the great bowling centers through the history of the PBA,” said PBA Commisioner Tom Clark.

“And so it’s always fun to bowl in areas that care for bowling,” said Fach.

“This year is a unique opportunity for the PBA to have national television broadcast television, on Martin Luther King Day for the finals. And so we took advantage of that opportunity, and we wanted to hold the event in an iconic venue, like Bowlero Northrock,” said Clark.

Several Wichita State University bowlers have gone on to become stars on the tour. Four current members of the national championship WSU squad received exemptions to compete this week.

That includes Ryan Barnes, the son of WSU and PBA legend Chris Barnes. He and T.J. Rock advanced into the match play round.

The championship will be decided on Monday, with step-ladder finals starting at 4 p.m. You can watch that live on FOX. Go through the PBA website if you’re interested in tickets.