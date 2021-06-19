Professional golfer from Sterling inspired by dad on path to PGA Tour

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Korn Ferry Tour golfer Michael Gellerman grew up on a 9-hole golf course in Sterling.

“It was kind of built into a wheat field,” said Korn Ferry Tour golfer Michael Gellerman. “You take a dirt road to get there, and it’s pretty flat, obviously, because most of the state is.”

While Gellerman’s home course didn’t have any ‘bells and whistles,’ it was where his love for the game was born, inspired by his father, Jerry.

“There’s no range and there’s no bunkers, so it’s kind of a different game, but it’s fun,” said Gellerman. “We played tons and tons of rounds, so I think that’s really what made it so cool was spending so much time with my dad, and doing something that we both love together.”

Until Gellerman would go on to play golf at the University of Oklahoma, his dad was his only coach.

“I think one thing that I’ve really picked up from him is that he’s just a hard worker,” said Gellerman. “He never stops until whatever needs to get done, gets done.”

What started as spending quality time with his dad, has turned into a professional golf career.

“We all know dads are. He’s proud and he’ll tell you about it. I am very thankful. I had the best parents, and I couldn’t have been luckier.”

Gellerman is back in his home state for the Wichita Open just in time to celebrate the man that taught him the love of the game.

“It’s kind of like a mini-vacation for me,” said Gellerman. “I want to play well, obviously, but the important thing is that I get to spend time with my family, which doesn’t happen as much as we wish. It’s been a fun week. Hopefully I can go play some good golf for him tomorrow for Father’s Day.”

Gellerman won his first professional title on Mother’s Day at the Kansas City Golf Classic.