WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An agreement between Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball, Visit Wichita and Wichita State University is bringing professional softball to ICT.

Wilkins Stadium, the home of Wichita State softball, will be host to AU Pro Softball’s AUX competition. It’s an 18-game competition spread across two weeks with the world’s best softball players competing.

Former Wichita State star and three-time All-American Sydney McKinney, who was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2023 AU Pro Softball College Draft, has already signed on to compete in the 2024 competition alongside former Olympians and other world-class athletes.

“Oh my gosh it’s going to be awesome,” McKinney said Friday. “I’m so excited, never thought I’d get this chance so just to be out here surrounded by my friends, my fans, and my coaches it’s going to be really cool, special experience.”

According to Athletes Unlimited’s website, the agreement between AU Pro Softball and WSU is a multi-year agreement. The full roster, game schedule and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

WSU and Shocker Athletics are planning to begin a $19.85 million renovation project at Wilkins Stadium in the spring of 2024. Over the past two years, the university has invested over $2 million in stadium upgrades, including new lights, batting cages, a third base dugout, and an artificial playing surface.