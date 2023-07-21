WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Charles Koch Arena was filled with cheers from K-State and Wichita State fans Thursday evening. Both school’s alumni teams won their round one games of The Basketball Tournament.

The first game on the clock was the two-seed Purple and Black against DaGuys STL. K-State’s alumni team led from the start with the help of strong scorers all around. The Elam Ending was set at 72 points, and Marcus Foster’s free throw secured the win. The team came out with a dominant 72-59 victory.

Standout shooters were Marcus Foster and D.J. Johnson, who each scored 11 points. Thomas Gibson III followed behind with 10. K-State’s Abayomi Iyiola, who helped the Wildcats to the Elite Eight last season, scored four points and three rebounds

Purple and Black will be back in action for round two against Team Arkansas on Saturday, July 21. The tip-off is set for 5 p.m.

The next game on the slate Thursday evening was the town favorite Aftershocks, who played the B1 Ballers. The Shockers alumni had a rough start trailing 34-31 after the first half. The defense came strong in the second, only allowing 20 points for the B1 Ballers. The Aftershocks pulled off a come-from-behind victory 66-54.

The Aftershocks were led by Darral Willis Jr., who finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Their best shooting came from the paint, where they scored 40 points. The defense totaled four steals and three blocks.

The WSU alumni will take the court again on Saturday, July 21, against the Beale Street Boys. Tip- off is set for 7 p.m.