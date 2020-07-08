Races to be held without fans this month at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Races this month will be held without fans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kansas Speedway sent KSN News the following statement:

“Over the past month, we have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts as well as state and federal officials to determine if we could run our rescheduled July NASCAR weekend with fans in attendance. After careful and extensive consideration for the health and safety of our fans and the local community, we determined that the most prudent course of action would be to host the races without fans. While it was a difficult decision, the well-being of everyone who comes to our venue is paramount. We appreciate the patience and support from our fans, and look forward to our Fall NASCAR weekend, October 16-18.” Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren

The schedule for Kansas Speedway’s July NASCAR weekend will consist of the following:

Thursday, July 23: NASCAR Cup Series Kansas 400 (400 miles) 6:30 pm (NBCSN)

Friday, July 24 : NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Kansas 200 (200 miles) 6:00 pm (FS1)

Friday, July 24 : ARCA Menards Series Kansas 150 (150 miles) 9:00 pm (FS1)

Saturday, July 25: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Kansas 200 (200 miles) 12:30 pm (FS1)

Saturday, July 25: NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas 250 (250 miles) 4:00 pm (NBCSN)

