Rashard Kelly returns to Wichita to put on Little Shockers camp

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita State Shockers forward Rashard Kelly made his return to Wichita.

Kelly put on the first annual Little Shockers basketball camp Saturday afternoon at the Boys & Girls Club of South Central Kansas.

Kids, ages five to 17, were put through a variety of drills and even got to play some four-on-four.

Kelly enlisted some of his former teammates, Zach Brown and Anton Grady, as well as, former WSU Lady Shocker Rangie Bressard to teach the kids about the game of basketball.

“You don’t have to be the best kid to come out here, we just want kids who want to learn, who are willing to listen and play hard. We are starting with the basics, and more so, trying to keep the energy up and keep the kids focused and allowing them to be around great players and learn from them.,” said Kelly.

Kelly played for the Shockers from 2014-18, grabbing a school record 104 offensive rebounds during his senior season.

He spent the first year of his career playing overseas in Russia, with Parma Basket.

Kelly made the All-Star team and led the league in rebounding.