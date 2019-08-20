Reagan Jones takes on leadership role with Grizzlies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Coming into the 2019 season, Reagan Jones is one of the key returning pieces for the Northwest Grizzlies.

As a junior, Jones put up monster numbers after coming over from Andover Central.

He would throw for 2,414 yards, 31 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

While productive with his arm, Jones was just as dangerous with his legs. He would rush for 1,393 yards and 20 touchdowns. Jones was one of three 1,000 yard rushers for the Grizzlies in 2018.

Coming into his senior year, Jones is taking on more of a leadership role.

“It’s great, coming in last year I really didn’t get a chance be a leader as much as I wanted to because they had guys like Breece and Josh stepping up and helping me out, and it really translated into this year, to where I could step up and be the guy this year, so I’m really excited, I love all these boys and they work hard,” said Jones.

Jones and the Grizzlies will open the season against Bishop Carroll at home on September 6.

The Grizzlies beat the Golden Eagles, 23-22, in their season opener last season.