WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Registration for the Miracle League of Wichita’s kickball team is now open for both players and buddies.

The Miracle League of Wichita provides an opportunity for players with disabilities between the ages of 5-21 to join a seasonal athletic league alongside their peers, such as bowling, kickball, baseball and swim team.

Every athlete will play during games and is partnered with a buddy, or a community volunteer, to assist during games.

All athletes will be given a team jersey, as well as other “awesome swag” to wear during games.

The team commeroderie between athletes and families is truly special and one of kind! Get your athlete started in Miracle League today! Miracle League of Wichita

Game days are on the last Saturday of April and May 6, 13 and 20. Session 1 takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and session two takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All games are played at the Miracle League Field at Orchard Park, 4808 W 9th St N.

For more information on the Miracle League of Wichita and to register as either a buddy or even a coach, click here.

To register an athlete, click here or call 316-268-4129 and be prepared to answer questions on the registration form and pay a $25 registration fee. Registration is now through Sunday, April 2.