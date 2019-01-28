Report: Royals, Merrifield nearing 4-year deal

TOKYO, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 08: Infielder Whit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals fails to catch in the bottom of 4th inning during the exhibition game between Yomiuri Giants and the MLB All Stars at Tokyo Dome on November 8, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

Since the 2016 season, Kansas City Royals infielder Whit Merrifield has been a key cog in the teams lineup.

According to reports, the team is looking to keep Merrifield around as they try to work their way back up the standings in 2019.

John Paul Morosi with MLB.com is reporting that Merrifield and the Royals are nearing a four-year contract extension.

The deal would be worth $16.25 million guaranteed, including $2 million in performance bonuses and a fifth-year club option.

Merrifield is coming off a career year that saw him lead the Majors in hits, with 192 and stolen bases with 45.