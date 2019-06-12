Returning to Wichita, Buddy Hield hosts third annual basketball camp

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Buddy Hield will enter his fourth season in the NBA when the 2019-20 season opens up in October.

However, the Sacramento Kings guard hasn’t forgotten the place he spent his high school years on the hardwood.

The former Sunrise Christian Academy hoop star was back in the Air Capital this week, hosting a two-day basketball camp for area youth.

The event brought kids, grades one through 12 to the Wichita Sports Forum. Those who participated went through a wide range of offensive and defensive drills.

For Hield, he feels it is important to come back to Wichita and pass his knowledge of the game to the younger athletes.

“Its very important because sunrise was so good for me, and if it wasn’t for Sunrise, I wouldn’t be here today. All the coaches blessed me and were able to teach me as a young man how to instill faith in school and in basketball and help me along the way. I’m just glad to be here, and anyway they need me to give back I’m here to help them,” said Hield.

This was the third year that Hield has held his basketball camp here in Wichita.