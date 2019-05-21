Ritter named First Team All-Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSU ATHLETICS) – Wichita State University senior infielder Luke Ritter was named First Team All-Conference in The American for the second consecutive season, it was announced by the conference office Monday, May 20.

A native of Overland Park, Kan., Ritter garnered first team accolades as a utility player after hitting a team-best .293 with 27 hits in 92 at bats, going along with five doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI, 14 walks and three stolen bases in the Shockers’ 24 conference games.

On the season, he leads Wichita State and ranks sixth in The American in overall hitting with a .335 average and has a team-high 70 hits, in addition to 14 doubles, two triples, nine homers, 37 RBI, a .550 slugging percentage, 31 walks, a .451 on-base percentage and 11 stolen bases.