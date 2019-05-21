Ritter named First Team All-Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSU ATHLETICS) – Wichita State University senior infielder Luke Ritter was named First Team All-Conference in The American for the second consecutive season, it was announced by the conference office Monday, May 20.
A native of Overland Park, Kan., Ritter garnered first team accolades as a utility player after hitting a team-best .293 with 27 hits in 92 at bats, going along with five doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI, 14 walks and three stolen bases in the Shockers’ 24 conference games.
On the season, he leads Wichita State and ranks sixth in The American in overall hitting with a .335 average and has a team-high 70 hits, in addition to 14 doubles, two triples, nine homers, 37 RBI, a .550 slugging percentage, 31 walks, a .451 on-base percentage and 11 stolen bases.
Ritter was selected to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll three times during the 2019 regular season, and is one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award.
2019 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BASEBALL AWARDS
Player of the Year – Kody Hoese, 3B, Tulane
Pitcher of the Year – Jake Agnos, LHP, ECU
Newcomer Position Player of the Year – Hunter Goodman, OF, Memphis
Newcomer Pitcher of the Year – Devon Roedahl, RHP, Houston
Coach of the Year – Cliff Godwin, ECU
ALL-CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
P – Mason Feole1, UConn, Jr.
P – Jake Agnos, ECU, Jr.
P – Jake Kuchmaner, ECU, So.
P – Clay Aguilar, Houston, So.
RP – Jacob Wallace, UConn, Jr.*
C – Jake Washer, ECU, R-Jr.
1B – Joe Genord2, USF, Sr.
2B – Matthew Mika2, UCF, Sr.
SS – Anthony Prato2, UConn, Jr.
3B – Kody Hoese, Tulane, Jr.
OF – Alec Burleson, ECU, So.
OF – Bryant Packard1, ECU, Jr.*
OF – Hunter Goodman, Memphis, Fr.
DH – Spencer Brickhouse1, ECU, Jr.
UTY –Luke Ritter1, Wichita State, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
P – Grant Schuermann, UCF, R-Sr.
P – Devon Roedahl, Houston, Jr.
P – Chris Durham, Memphis, R-Jr.
P – Kaleb Roper, Tulane, R-Sr.
RP – Fred Villarreal, Houston, Jr.
C – Frankie Niemann, Tulane, So.
1B – Spencer Brickhouse1, ECU, Jr.
1B – Joe Davis2, Houston, Sr.
2B – Michael Woodworth, UConn, Sr.
SS – Turner Brown, ECU, Sr.
3B – Jared Triolo, Houston, Jr.
OF – Ray Alejo2, UCF, R-Jr.
OF – John Toppa, UConn, Sr.
OF – Hudson Haskin, Tulane, Fr.
DH – Christian Fedko, UConn, So.
UTY – Alec Burleson, ECU, So.
* unanimous selection
1 2 indicates previous selections to the all-conference first or second team