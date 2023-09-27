WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wind Surge’s season is over, and now Riverfront Stadium will turn into a gridiron for high school football games.

Friday night, downtown Wichita will welcome Maize and Maize South, which will play under the lights. In preparation, new grass is now put in, and a vehicle helped paint the lines.

The vehicle is able to paint about three to 10 miles per hour with a driver controlling its speed. The company behind the machine says this method is more efficient.

“Normally, it’s going to take a grounds crew about two days to lay it out manually and paint it,” Todd Ford, general manager of Traqnology North America, said. “We can lay the field out in about 10 minutes, and we can paint the whole field, start to finish in about exactly an hour, with about half of the paint consumption.”

KSN will have complete coverage of Friday’s game at Riverfront Stadium, as well as all the other games across the state, on our Friday Football Fever.