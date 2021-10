WICHITA, Kan. – (KSNW) The KSN Sports Department confirmed from an official with the KJCCC that Riverfront Stadium in Wichita will host the Jayhawk Conference football title game in November.

Part of the plan is to have sod put over the dirt of the infield, and the conference has a long term goal of creating an annual bowl game.

The KJCCC has a scheduled press conference on Thursday at 1 p.m.