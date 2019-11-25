Roman Young’s basketball journey takes him 3,700 miles away from home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The game of basketball can take a player to many places.

Wichita native Roman Young knows that all too well.

The redshirt junior guard now takes the hardwood, more than 3,700 miles from the Sunflower State, as part of the Chaminade Silverswords.

“Everybody has there own journey, I think mine wasn’t ideal, taught me a lot,” said Young.

Young’s basketball career first took off in Bel Aire at Sunrise Christian Academy. He would start for three seasons for the Buffaloes.

“Sophomore year, is when I received a bunch of interest and offers that sophomore year,” said Young. “I had an offer from SMU, an offer from Oklahoma sophomore year.”

However, by the time he was a senior, Young says those offers tapered off.

“I think senior year I was hurt a lot of the season and that’s why I eventually had to go to JUCO, because the interest I wanted wasn’t there,” said Young.

The 5’11” guard would spend his first year of collegiate basketball at Hutchinson Community College.

“I redshirted at Hutch, right out of high school and that was the year we won the National Championship,” said Young.

It was the same team that featured future Wichita State Shockers guard Samajae Haynes-Jones.

After a redshirt season for the Blue Dragons, Young would move on to Mineral Area College in St. Louis.

Even though Young says his journey, at least in the beginning, wasn’t ideal, he had a strong support system to keep his sights set on his goal.

“Just my Mom and other family they just helped me stay confident through this whole thing,” said Young.

Eventually, the private university in Honolulu, Hawaii would come calling.

“I’m not going to lie to you, it was like when they first contacted me that’s in Hawaii, that’s cool, but I would never go there because it is so far,” said Young.

The Silverswords would persuade Young to join their squad. His redshirt sophomore season, he would suit up for 30 games.

Now, he is preparing to take on the team he grew up rooting for, the fourth ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Monday in the Maui Invitational.

“It’s definitely surreal, especially how fast it came.” said Young. “Definitely excited man.”

Chaminade and Kansas will tip-off Monday night at 8 p.m.