Salina Liberty announces cancelation of 2020 season

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Liberty announced that the Champions Indoor Football (CIF) League decided to cancel the 2020 season.

“Tony’s Pizza Events Center, the Salina Liberty owners, office staff, coaches, and players believed we could have played a modified schedule this season. Due to the uncertainty in many of the other venue locations, we understand and support the decision by the league,” Francis Flax, general manager stated. “We want to thank our season ticket holders and sponsors for their patience and understanding during these trying times. We would like to announce the Salina Liberty will return for the 2021 season.”

All fans who have purchased tickets, including season ticket holders, will receive a full refund. Those who paid by credit or debit will have their tickets refunded automatically in the next three to five business days. For those that purchased with cash, refunds will be available beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10. Cash purchasers must bring their tickets to the Box Office to receive their refund. The Box Office is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday – Friday.

The Salina Liberty staff will contact corporate sponsors privately.

