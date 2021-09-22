Salina to host NJCAA Region VI Championship

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina will get an economic boost when it hosts a large basketball tournament in March.

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) will hold its 2022 Region VI/Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Championship Tournaments at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, March 4-5, 2022.

Region VI represents Kansas community colleges that offer athletic programs. Sixteen teams qualify for the playoffs in Divisions I and II. The semi-finals and the championships will be in Salina.

“Salina’s central location makes it an ideal place for the Region VI Finals,” Mike Saddler, NJCAA Region VI director, said in a news release.

Event and ticket information will be announced on Tony’s Pizza Events Center social media channels and its website.

