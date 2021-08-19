Salina’s Franch excited to return home to keep playing pro soccer career

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNW) – Earlier this week Kansas City NWSL announced the acquisition of U.S. Women’s National Team and Portland Thorns FC goalkeeper Adrianna Franch in a trade. The Salina native expressed her excitement during a press conference on Thursday.

“Community is something that I hold dear to my heart,” Franch said. “I was chatting with a couple of different people and the fact that I have been able to play all over and through my youth, I’ve touched little pockets of Kansas all over the place. It’s pretty special to be able to come home.”

Franch grew up in Salina, and attended Salina South High School.

Franch has eight appearances for the U.S. Women’s National Team, and most recently played in two matches as the U.S. took home the Bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.