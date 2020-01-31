Schartz takes over as Kapaun Mt. Carmel Head Football Coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KMC Athletics) — Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School announced today that Weston Schartz has been selected as Head Football Coach for the 2020-2021 football season.

Schartz will join KMC after finishing the school year as the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Wichita West High School. He has been a head football coach at Wichita West and Wichita Northwest for a combined 29 years. “Kapaun Mt. Carmel is a very special place with a rich tradition in athletic and academic excellence. I look forward to carrying forward the Crusader legacy,” said Schartz.

Schartz has led teams to five Greater Wichita Athletic League titles and one state runner up. He has been named GWAL Coach of the Year six times. He has coached in the Shrine Bowl four times and has amassed 195 wins during his career. Schartz is the second winningest football coach in GWAL history. He was named Educator of the Year for Wichita Northwest (2011) and Educator of the Year by the NAACP (1993). He has been recognized for his contribution to the community by being elected to the following halls of fame: Wichita Edge Hall of Fame, Wichita Southeast Hall of Fame, Wichita West Hall of Fame and Wichita Biddy Basketball Hall of Fame.

KMC Athletic Director, John Cherne said of Schartz, “We welcome him to the Crusader family as only the fifth head football coach in our school’s long history.”

Kapaun Mt. Carmel has won 10 state championships and nine city league titles. Schartz joins a short list of successful KMC coaches: John Knolla, Ed Kriwiel, Gary Guzman, and Dan Adelhardt.

“I hope to bring some of my football success to KMC, but more importantly, I’m looking forward to using football to form good Christian men.” said Schartz.