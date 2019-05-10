Semifinal Action Postponed Friday

by: Chris Arnold

Due to severe weather in the Houston area overnight and a forecast for further inclement weather, Friday’s scheduled games of the 2019 American Softball Championship have been postponed.

The conference office, in coordination with the University of Houston, will continue to monitor the conditions and will have further updates as they become available.

Full coverage and updates on the American Athletic Conference Softball Championship can be found online at TheAmerican.org and GoShockers.com.

