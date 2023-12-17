WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships concluded Sunday afternoon in Tampa, with nearly 20,000 fans watching the match between Nebraska and Texas.

Former Shocker Brian Magbitang is on staff with the Cornhuskers and was supporting the team during the competition. Magbitang spent seven years in Wichita, earning his bachelor’s degree in exercise science with the Shockers. In 2019, he graduated his master’s degree.

Magbitang has been with the Huskers for four years and is the video and administrative coordinator for women’s volleyball.

Sunday’s championship match hosted the largest crowd to ever attend an NCAA indoor volleyball match. Magbitang says it’s a tough environment for the teams.

“There’s a lot of weight in that game, but we try to keep things calm and keep our routines. We’ve treated a lot of our matches, whether it’s small team or big team, the same,” explained Magbitang.

Nebraska ended up falling to Texas in three sets, bringing their season to an end. While the loss is difficult, Magbitang explains the Huskers’ season has meant much more than just one game.

“I think starting even with our stadium game, we’ve inspired a lot of non-volleyball people to start watching volleyball. And I think we started the trend where a lot of the other venues of other schools have been selling out,” said Magbitang.

This year, Nebraska volleyball helped smash multiple attendance records. In August, the team’s outdoor volleyball match had 92,003 people in attendance, marking the largest crowd to ever attend a women’s sporting event.

The Husker’s home season attendance total was a record 255,953 fans. In the NCAA tournament, Nebraska’s semifinal game against Pittsburg (19,598 fans) and finals game Sunday (19,727 fans) broke NCAA indoor volleyball attendance records on back-to-back days.

“All of these networks have been increasing their views by 20-50%, and so I think getting here has been good for the sport in general,” added Magbitang.

Before heading to Lincoln, Magbitang got his coaching start in Wichita.

“I was an electrician for McConnell Air Force Base, and I was really good at volleyball. So I met the Wichita State and Newman University men’s team when they had a team. And I started playing open gym and I started coaching club. [Wichita State volleyball Head Coach] Chris Lamb found me … and he put me on staff, and I was there for six years,” said Magbitang.

He worked as a graduate assistant for the Shockers while getting his education. He says he is grateful that the program helped him to where he is today.

“Even going to the national championship game, not a lot of people get to experience that or even the final four. I feel like it’s special,” said Magbitang.

He makes sure to always support Wichita State volleyball on its journey.

“I’m proud of Chris Lamb and the Shockers for winning the NIVC. You know, that was big. I follow them all the time. I love, you know, the foundation they gave me. And so I always, you know, go for the Shocks when I see them,” he said.