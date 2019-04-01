Shockers arrive in the Big Apple Video

NEW YORK (KSNW) - The Wichita State Shockers will hit the hardwood on Tuesday to take Lipscomb in their journey for another NIT title.

The team got wins over Furman, Clemson and Indiana to get to this point. They became the first team to beat the first, second and third seeds in their bracket in NIT history.

Along the way, Head Coach Gregg Marshall was able to notch his 500th career victory.

The last time the Shockers were in the NIT was in 2011. They would win the championship against Alabama.

Eight years later, players, like WSU senior Markis McDuffie, say they are pretty excited to be at Madison Square Garden.

"You know just for us, getting the experience and play there, you know me, considering I've never played on a floor like that and I'm sure these guys haven't either, you know, it's very special," said McDuffie.

It's a sentiment echoed by Marshall.

“This will be fun in its own right with a young team, with guys who are having fun, they are excited about playing," said Marshall.

The Shockers will be able to speak to the media on Monday, ahead of the Semifinal game against Lipscomb.

Tip off for that game is set for 6 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday on ESPN.

The winner will play in the title game on Thursday against the winner of the TCU/Texas game on Tuesday.