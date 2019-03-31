Local Sports

Shockers Complete Series Sweep of Bethune-Cookman

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - Clayton McGinness fired seven shutout innings to help the Wichita State University baseball team blank the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, 7-0, Sunday, March 31, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field, completing a three-game series sweep of the Wildcats.
 
Wichita State (16-12), which has won five consecutive games, is slated to travel to Lawrence, Kan., to take on the Kansas Jayhawks Tuesday, April 2, at 6 p.m.
 
McGinness, a senior right-hander from Amazonia, Mo., allowed just three hits while posting four strikeouts with only one walk on 99 pitches to earn his third win of the season and improve to 3-2 on the mound in 2019.
 
Junior Noah Croft went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in what proved to be the game-winning RBI, while fellow junior Jacob Katzfey added a pair of hits and a RBI, pacing the Shockers at the plate.
 
Wichita State gained the lead in the bottom of the second inning when Brady Slavens hit a two-out single to left field, before sprinting home on Croft's double to left-center, putting WSU up, 1-0.

McGinness took over from there, allowing just two hits over the next five innings, keeping the Wildcats (9-20) off the scoreboard.
 
The Shockers put the game out-of-reach in the bottom of the eighth, plating six runs on five hits and an error to go up, 7-0.
 
Paxton Wallace plated the first run of the frame on a RBI single to center that scored Katzfey, who led-off the inning with a bunt single, before a Hunter Gibson fielder's choice and Bethune-Cookman error allowed Jordan Boyer to race home, building the lead to 3-0.
 
Ross Cadena hit a two-RBI single to left, before RBI singles from Alex Jackson and Katzfey scored the final four runs of the inning.
 
Nate Sterijevski led Bethune-Cookman offensively, going 1-for-4 with a double.
 
Wildcat starter Tyler Krull (0-4) took the loss after giving up one earned run on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

