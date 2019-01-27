Shockers Down Tulane for First Conference Win

NEW ORLEANS (WSU Athletics) - A strong defensive effort and three Shockers in double-figures led Wichita State to a 62-44 win at Tulane Saturday afternoon.

Wichita State (8-11, 1-5) picked up its first conference and road win of the season after holding Tulane to 30 percent shooting and 32 percent (7-of-22) from long range. The Shocker defense forced 17 Tulane turnovers and outrebounded the Green Wave by 10, 36-26.

Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage finished with a game-high 16 points to go with five rebounds and two assists. Ashley Reid notched a new season-high 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting and three assists and Raven Prince added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Wichita State's defense put the clamps on the Tulane offense in the first quarter, allowing just four points on 2-of-12 shooting, including an 0-of-6 mark from beyond the arc. WSU led 11-4 after 10 minutes behind five points from Reid.

The Shockers would add to their lead in the opening minute and a half behind two Maya Brewer free throws and a Prince layup. Reid would add her second three-pointer of the half a couple possessions later to make it 18-6.

Another Prince driving layup upped the lead to 20-6 at the 6:10 mark, forcing a Tulane timeout. Out of the timeout Alyssia Faye gave WSU its largest lead of the half, 22-6.

Tulane finally found its shooting stroke in the final four minutes of the half, cutting the lead to just four behind an 11-0 run. Prince would end the Shocker drought to send the Shockers into the break with a 26-20 lead and a team-high nine points off the bench.

Thanks to hitting six of their final seven attempts, the Green Wave finished the half shooting 38 percent overall, but only 2-of-9 from three-point range. WSU cooled off as the half continued to the tune of 32 percent.

The Green Wave pulled within two just 3:15 into the third quarter, but 11 straight from WSU pushed the margin back to 13, 41-28, and 2:24 remaining. Bremaud tallied five of the 11 points in the run along with buckets from Prince, Reid and Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage. Reid would tack on three more from the free throw line to cap the run at 14-0 after being fouled on a three-point attempt.

Wichita State's 14-3 run over the final 6:11 had the Shockers leading 44-31 at the end of three quarters.

A Tulane three-pointer opened the final period, but Wichita State answered right back with scores on consecutive possessions to force a timeout with 6:22 remaining and the cushion at 48-34.

With 4:35 remaining, the Shockers held a 52-38 lead after Tulane had misfired on seven of its eight attempts in the period. Cesaria Ambrosio's breakaway layup followed by a Lozada-Cabbage triple helped put the finishing touches on the victory in the final minute.

Up Next



Wichita State opens a two-game homestand Tuesday night when the ECU Pirates come to Charles Koch Arena for a 6:30 p.m. tip. It will be the second meeting between the two programs this season after ECU won the first one in Greenville, N.C.