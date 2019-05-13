Shockers Drop Home Finale to No. 8 Pirates

The Wichita State baseball team fell to the eighth-ranked ECU Pirates, 7-3, in its last home game of the season on Sunday afternoon, May 12, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.

The Shockers (23-28, 7-14 American) are slated to play a midweek game on the road against Oral Roberts on Tuesday, May 14, at 6 p.m. in Tulsa, Okla.

WSU picked up 13 hits and were led at the plate by Jacob Katzfey, who had two hits on the day while registering an RBI. Mason O’Brien also had an RBI in the contest. Playing in his final home game at Wichita State, senior Luke Ritter posted a pair of hits, while sophomore Paxton Wallace also had two hits, respectively.

Freshman right-hander Connery Peters (1-2) suffered the loss on the mound after allowing four earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks in three innings pitched.

The Pirates (39-12, 18-3 American) were paced offensively by right-fielder Lane Hoover, who went 2-for-3 on the day with a double, while Brady Lloyd smacked a triple in the winning effort. In addition, Turner Brown picked up two RBIs on the day.

Tyler Smith (7-0) continued his undefeated 2019 campaign on the bump for ECU, pitching five innings and surrendering two earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks.